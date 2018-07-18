Try 1 month for 99¢
Following his departure from KWQC last month, Gary Metivier has purchased an ad agency and launched a new business, Metivier Media.

 Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times

Former KWQC-TV anchor Gary Metivier has started a new enterprise that still involves telling the stories of the Quad-City community.

"Metivier Media is going to be a multi-media company with a focus on documentaries, docu-series, commercial and nonprofit work,” said Metivier, who also purchased Shaffer Burrows Associates from Dave Burrows of Dubuque, Iowa.

“This agency is a nice acquisition for us, because it gives us stability and a way to grow,” said Metivier, whose last day at KWQC was June 22.

As part of the deal, Burrows will mentor Metivier for the next eight to 12 months.

“I’ve been on a five-year retirement plan for the last 10 years,” Burrows said. “Gary’s a good guy. I’m passing my clients on to someone who’s going to do a good job for them. “

Burrows, who bought the agency in 1984, said Metivier, with his broadcasting background and knowledge of social media and internet marketing, will be able to take the business to new heights.

“I’m working on an inspiring series about people doing incredible things in their community,” Metivier said. Advertising will be only one facet of his production company that will develop positive and inspiring content, possibly for PBS, The History Channel and Discovery.

“What I like about advertising is that everybody has a story to tell, whether it’s a business trying to tell you what they’re about, or a nonprofit,” Metivier said. For example, he said, Petersen Plumbing is a client with a history that dates back to the 1940s.

Metivier, who took over the agency July 1, has launched a website at metiviermedia.com

"I plan on expanding the business as more of a boutique agency, where we’re doing high-quality work that can make a difference,” he said. “From what I have understood, there are people looking for a fresh voice to tell their story – and I hope to be that voice.”

