For several weeks during heavy spring floods, a riverfront Pleasant Valley neighborhood becomes navigable only by boat.

Residents like Betzy McLeland prepare. She and her husband, Gordan, stocked their pantry in recent weeks, moved vehicles out of the way of the Mississippi, and brought everything inside from the ground-level garage.

On Tuesday afternoon, the McLelands, wearing chest-high waders, untied their kayak from a neighbor's wooden fence to paddle home.

What they hadn't prepared for was having no gas, meaning no hot water, heating or gas stove until floodwaters recede.

"This is a brand-new challenge that no one has prepared for," Betzy McLeland said.

MidAmerican Energy contacted residents on Sunday, she said, in an automated phone call that their gas could be turned off because of safety concerns during the flooding. She then watched technicians go house to house, turning off the gas.

The utility company didn't do that in 2019, she said, when floodwaters reached 16.5 feet at the LeClaire gauge. This year, the National Weather Service is predicting floodwaters will crest near that height at about flood stage 16.1 feet. The record holds at 17.75 feet, set in 1965.

Technicians told the McLelands after the 2019 flood that their meter handled floodwaters well, she said, because of special venting in place and because of the gas line's raised location.

"Why they suddenly changed their mind, I have no idea," Betzy McLeland said.

In a lengthy emailed statement, MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said safety concerns drove the decision to turn off the gas.

Pleasant Valley property owners were among 60 Iowa Quad-Cities customers who were cut off from MidAmerican's gas service because of flooding as of Tuesday morning, Greenwood wrote.

"If gas service remains flowing to a flooded property, it poses additional risks if an incident were to occur that requires a quick response by our employees or a fire department," Greenwood wrote, adding that, despite measures such as ventilation lines and raising gas-meter equipment, those strategies "are not ideal for an extended flood."

"And regardless, the service valves that allow for the safe control of gas flow to the meters are located at the ground level," Greenwood wrote. "When a ground-level service valve becomes submerged in water, that threatens our ability to access it in an emergency if we need to turn it off. That is a safety risk."

McLeland said the abrupt timing of the first-time action concerned her and her neighbors.

"The second reason it bothered us — here we are doing our last-minute flood preparations, and they didn't tell us they would turn off our gas until our road became completely impassable," she said.

"People in the neighborhood prepare for the flood," she said. "Without hot water, it will make it really difficult to stay for some."

Greenwood wrote that MidAmerican attempted to give residents as much notice as possible, but quicker-than-expected floodwaters in Pleasant Valley did not allow for it.

"In the Pleasant Valley area, floodwater became a threat faster than forecast models projected," he wrote. "On Sunday, after our crews visually surveyed the area, for safety reasons they determined it was necessary to turn off gas service to five customers."

The McLelands bought their home in spring 2018, just a year before the 2019 flood, but others in the neighborhood have more years on the river.

Their neighbor, Marian Murphy is 91. She and her late husband bought the riverfront property in 1982, and she's lived there ever since.

"I'm 91 years old. I'm not out there in the boat going anywhere," she said in a phone interview.

Fortunately, her youngest son lives with her and takes care of her.

"I couldn't be here otherwise; I'd be in a home somewhere," Murphy said.

Her son has been ferrying back and forth from dry land, bringing home a portable electric oven and getting creative with microwaveable meals.

She has space heaters and, at times, the sun to warm her up, but what really bugs her is the lack of hot water, which makes doing dishes, laundry and bathing much more difficult.

"It's a big mess," she said. "You can't do anything about it, but it's just so inconvenient."

Other flooded areas where MidAmerican shut gas off

MidAmerican crews started shutting off gas service to a "small number" of residential gas customers on South Concord Street in Davenport on April 19, Greenwood wrote.

"Since then we have proactively turned off gas service to additional customers in that area and other locations that are in flood-impact areas, including Pleasant Valley/Scott County, Campbell’s Island, Montpelier and Muscatine County," Greenwood wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, he wrote, MidAmerican had shut off natural gas service to about 60 Iowa customers in the Quad-Cities area. Later that day, the company planned to shut off gas service to 30 more customers on Campbell's Island near East Moline.

In 2019, close to 60 Iowa customers and a "very small number of Illinois customers" had their gas service interrupted, Greenwood wrote.

Electrical services have not yet been impacted by flood conditions, Greenwood wrote. But one residential and one business customer requested the company disconnect electric service for the flood event, Greenwood wrote.

"As we continually assess current flood conditions and forecasts, the situation could change, and we will notify any affected customer prior to a necessary shutoff of their electric service," he wrote.

