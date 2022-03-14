Gate stays: Iowa appeals court rules in favor of Riverdale in bike path dispute

An Iowa appeals court has ruled in favor of the city of Riverdale in a dispute with bicycling and running groups over the city's use of a gate blocking a connection between popular biking trails.

At issue is a piece of ground in Riverdale that people were using to move between the Duck Creek Bike Path and the Mississippi River Trail via South Kensington Street. Complaints from the neighborhood led Riverdale to erect fencing and a gate across a portion of the path adjacent to South Kensington Street in June of 2020, preventing bicyclists and runners from using the 5-foot-wide asphalt-paved path.

The following August, Bettendorf asked that the barrier be removed until a safe alternative could be developed. Riverdale’s City Council refused to take the gate down.

The disagreement led to Bettendorf ending agreements with Riverdale through which it provided its neighbor with snow removal and engineering inspection services.

And the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and the Cornbelt Running Club subsequently filed a lawsuit in October of 2020 against the city in Scott County District Court to have the fence removed and access restored. The running club, in court filings, argued the fence constitutes a "nuisance" that blocks access to a public street.

The Duck Creek Bike Path winds its way through Bettendorf before ending in a small park on Kensington, just south of U.S. 67. The Mississippi River Trail is at the southern tip of Kensington, a few blocks away.

Residents along Kensington did not support the Mississippi Trail running through their neighborhood and have complained of "incidents of public indecency," according to court filings from the city’s attorney, including "urination, burglary, theft, assault, vandalism, traffic issues, including high-speed chases, disturbances and other nuisances." A lawyer for biking and running clubs argued in court filings the complaints were based on "unsubstantiated hearsay statements."

Trail users have argued other ways to switch between the two trails require using U.S. 67, which is dangerous.

Officials for the city of Riverdale contend the paved path cannot be considered a street as defined by Iowa law as it is not "open to vehicles."

The district court agreed, with Scott County Judge Henry W. Latham II ruling in favor of Riverdale in late March of last year.

Cornbelt Running Club appealed the ruling, arguing the district court "erred when it held that the definition of a 'road' or 'street' under Iowa Code" did not extend to the paved path.

The Iowa Court of Appeals, however, upheld Latham's ruling.

"The paved path does not constitute a 'street' … because the path is not used for vehicular traffic and does not otherwise obstruct or affect the flow of vehicular traffic," the appellate court ruled earlier this month. "Because the paved path was not a street, the district court correctly concluded the city's fence across the path failed to satisfy the definition of nuisance under Iowa Code … . We affirm the district court's grant of summary judgment in favor of the city."

An attorney for the running club this week filed an application for further appellate review.

