17 gather for brief Sandy Hook vigil Sunday in Davenport

Seventeen people said in unison Sunday night they will remember the Sandy Hook massacre from 2012.

Volunteers with the Quad-City chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America - part of Everytown for Gun Safety - held a vigil at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Davenport, in remembrance of the seven-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

The brief observance – about 15 minutes in length – was one of others held across the country to remember those affected by gun violence and to ask lawmakers to act to end gun violence.

In the seven years since the shooting at Sandy Hook School, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, along with survivors of gun violence and other gun-violence-prevention advocates, successfully have advocated for to change America’s gun laws, said Lynn Drazinski, of Davenport, a local group leader.

The small turnout, she said, is a little concerning. "Shootings, gun violence and mass shootings, are becoming old news."