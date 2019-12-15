You are the owner of this article.
17 gather for brief Sandy Hook vigil Sunday in Davenport

Seventeen people said in unison Sunday night they will remember the Sandy Hook massacre from 2012.

Volunteers with the Quad-City chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America - part of Everytown for Gun Safety - held a vigil at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Davenport, in remembrance of the seven-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

The brief observance – about 15 minutes in length – was one of others held across the country to remember those affected by gun violence and to ask lawmakers to act to end gun violence.

In the seven years since the shooting at Sandy Hook School, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, along with survivors of gun violence and other gun-violence-prevention advocates, successfully have advocated for to change America’s gun laws, said Lynn Drazinski, of Davenport, a local group leader.

The small turnout, she said, is a little concerning. "Shootings, gun violence and mass shootings, are becoming old news."

Porter McNeil of Moline joined the group Sunday. He is concerned about the "growling level of violence in schools and theaters and places where people gather." He said he is especially heartbroken when children lose their lives at schools.

A quiet tribute

The mood was somber while leaders Robin McConnell, Moline, and Kaleigh Rogers, Bettendorf, led the memorial.

"Tonight we gather to remember the victims and their families, as well as the 700,000 Americans who have been killed or wounded by gun violence since then," Rogers said. "Tonight we are taking one more step to end gun violence by spreading awareness and pledging to honor these lives with action."

After a moment of silence, all those gathered said "We will remember" in a room so still not even the candle flames flickered on the table in front of the two speakers.

Stella Herzig, Davenport, read the poem "Roses, Late Summer" by Mary Oliver.

McConnell said afterward she teaches physical education at Roosevelt and Washington elementary schools in Moline.

"Sandy Hook obviously affected me as a teacher and a mom so deeply," she said. "I think people are afraid to speak out. They don't want to show their faces. It's a political issue."

A brief history

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, also called the Newtown shootings, happened Dec. 14, 2012, in Newton, Connecticut. The mass slaying left 28 people dead and two injured.

After he killed his mother at their home, the shooter killed 20 children and six adults at the school before he killed himself in one of the mostly deadly school shootings in the history of the United States.

Everytown

Everytown is the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly 6 million supporters and more than 350,000 donors including moms, mayors, survivors and everyday Americans who advocate for public-safety measures to help save lives.

At the core of Everytown are Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor Network.

For more information, go to www.everytown.org

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement of Americans who advocate for public-safety measures to protect people from gun violence.

The group campaigns for stronger solutions to gun laws and loopholes that jeopardize the safety of families.

Moms Demand Action has established a chapter in every state of the country and, along with Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor Network, it is part of Everytown for Gun Safety.

For more information, go to www.momsdemandaction.org.

