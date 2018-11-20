Whether you want to run off some calories or find a place to add them on, you won’t have to go far to enjoy Thanksgiving Day in the Quad-Cities. It's not time yet for the 12 Days of Christmas, but here are five things you can do on Thanksgiving:
The Turkey Trot
The Scott County Family Y McCarthy Bush Turkey Trot will be Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Y, 606 W. 2nd St., Davenport. It includes several different events
• 8 a.m.: Little Turkey Dash for ages 2-10
• 8:30 a.m.: Iowa-American Water Co. 1-mile Family Run Run/Walk
• 9 a.m.: UnityPoint Health – Trinity 5-Mile Certified Run Walk
The race finishes on West 2nd Street, downtown Davenport, in front of the Y. Free refreshments will be available in a heated tent in the Y parking lot.
For more information, go to https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=128488
Buffets
Thanksgiving buffets and dining are available at many Quad-City restaurants. A partial list includes Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, Bix Bistro at the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport, TPC Deere Run Golf Course Clubhouse in Silvis, Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Moline, Thunder Bay Grille in Davenport; Prairie Grille in Davenport, Isle Casino Bettendorf Farmer’s Pick Buffet and the Iowa 80 Truckstop, Walcott.
Mr. Thanksgiving
Bob Vogelbaugh will hold his 48th annual community Thanksgiving dinner at SouthPark Mall in Moline.
Every year, he organizes a free Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings at the mall, where more than 2,000 people are expected to eat and more than 400 people volunteer their time.
Dinner will be served 4-6 p.m. in Von Maur Court. Pies can be dropped off at the mall office on Wednesday, Nov. 21 (no refrigerated pies) or brought to the Von Maur Court on Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers are needed for set-up starting at 8 a.m. and serving after 3 p.m.
No reservations are needed.
Movies
If you haven’t been to the movies on Thanksgiving Day, you might be surprised at how many families and friends make film-going a tradition.
New this year will be “Creed II,’ the second in the “Creed” spinoffs of the “Rocky” franchise, with Michael B. Jordan as the star.
There’s no doubt families still will take in the modernized version of “The Grinch,” which was released a couple of weeks ago, as well as “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the sequel to the animated 2012 Disney blockbuster “Wreck-It Ralph.”
Shopping
Lots of Quad-City stores will join thousands of others across the country when they open on Thanksgiving Day, some with special hours and many with early “Black Friday” specials. Among them will be Best Buy, Walmart, Target, JC Penney, Dollar General, Kohl’s, Big Lots, Walgreens, Gordmans and Michaels.