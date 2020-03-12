Gathering of the Green at Davenport RiverCenter postponed due to COVID-19

The 11th Gathering of the Green Conference, a biennial nationwide conference for antique John Deere tractor collectors, restorers and enthusiasts has been postponed as a precaution in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

The event, which draws several thousands of people from across the country, as well as a number of enthusiasts from around the world, was scheduled for March 18-21 at the Davenport RiverCenter.

Gathering of the Green Chair, Tony Knobbe, who also is chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, told Davenport City Council members Wednesday that the event would have attracted between 3,000 and 3,500 people who would have been spending money in the Quad-Cities for hotel rooms, meals, shopping and other tours.

Knobbe said the event has been wildly successful over the years. “Two years ago we had a blizzard and we thought, ‘What else might Mother Nature ever send our way?’” he told city council members.

The decision to postpone was made based upon recommendations by area health officials.

Future dates are being discussed.

