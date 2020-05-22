Generations getting staff and residents tested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last two days, staff and residents, are all being tested at Generations in Rock Island, a long-term care facility.

Generations has between 90 and 100 residents at the home with approximately 68 employees.

Two weeks ago it reported that it had 29 positive COVID-19 tests at the site, with 17 residents and 12 staff testing positive. In addition, seven residents had died there from COVID-19. The only change in those numbers is one additional staff member testing positive.

Andrew Mack, a spokesman for Generations, said Friday staff and residents were being tested as part of an Illinois Department of Public Health effort with nursing homes in the state.

Anyone who could not have been tested upon arrival has been quarantined previously, Mack said.

“Any new admission is quarantined for 14 days,” he said. “So if a new admission does have a virus, even if it is not symptomatic, they are quarantined for 14 days. That’s just standard protocol throughout the state. That’s what IDPH has been recommending.”

He acknowledged the facility is in the process of hiring a new director of nursing.

The facility is trying to do frequent updates with family, Mack said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.