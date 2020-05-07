Generations in Rock Island now has seven deaths, 29 cases

A total of seven people have died at Generations, a long-term care facility in Rock Island with less than 100 residents. A total of 29 people there have tested positive, 17 residents and 12 staff, Andrew Mack a spokesman for Generations, said Thursday.
All the residents who died are from age 61 to 92 years old and had additional health issues, he said. Two were recommended for hospice before they had COVID-19, he said.
“Generations at Rock Island is deeply saddened to have lost all those residents,” Mack said. “Of the seven that passed, all of them had various other illnesses that likely contributed. It’s unfortunate that these most vulnerable people, they’re the ones that are contracting it the easiest.”
“The populations change a lot,” he said. “The residents at Generations at Rock Island are some of the most vulnerable citizens that the area has there. They have been working around the clock to protect those citizens during this COVID-19 outbreak.”
Still, Generations had seven die while the most the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported in Rock Island County at any other facility was one with three reporting none. In addition, the highest number of reported cases at any other facility in the county were eight people at Fort Armstrong in Rock Island.
Mack said the higher numbers at Generations can reflect a number of things. “While the numbers we see reported to the state are helpful in providing some context we have to keep in mind that testing at facilities varies dramatically from site to site,” Mack said. “Testing is not being done the same, and also there are many individuals, elderly people as well who may not be symptomatic but may have COVID-19.”
Nita Ludwig, administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department, said it is working with all long-term care facilities, specifically Generations.
“I can’t answer why (the number of positive tests and deaths) are higher (there)," she said. "We are all learning about COVID-19 as we go. It will probably be five years before we know.”
Diseases and ages of most in facilities can vary greatly, Mack said. “The way that deaths are reported also varies by county, by nursing home," he added."It’s possible some people have passed away at certain nursing homes and were never tested for COVID-19.
"Generations at Rock Island is working to be as transparent as possible,” Mack said. “They are really not apples to apples comparisons. Comparing nursing homes one to another is not necessarily a real valuable way to look at how the disease is being spread because the testing procedure and protocol is not the same across the board for every facility.”
Mack said he believes Generations is doing what it can to stop the virus at the facility.
“All precautions that anyone knows of for controlling infections are being employed,” Mack said. “From the very outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Generations at Rock Island has been using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); they have completely stopped for a couple of months now (allowing non-medical professionals) into the building. They regularly deep clean the facility. PPE is readily available and required for staff to use. And they use it appropriately to mitigate the spread. It’s just really unfortunate that this virus is so insidious.”
Generations is in constant communication with its infectious disease specialists who are monitoring, adjusting and making recommendations, he added.
As for the discrepancy in numbers between what the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Wednesday for Generations (22 positive cases and six deaths compared to what he reported Thursday, of 29 cases and seven deaths, he said, “Oftentimes, the numbers from IDPH lag a little bit.”
Staffer Tom Loewy contributed to this report.
