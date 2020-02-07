Geneseo alums come together to lead Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle at middle school

GENESEO — Chris Ward and Janet VanDerSchaaf were not in the same social group during their years as students at Geneseo High School, but they now find themselves sharing the same values and ambitions as they guide the spiritual lives of Geneseo Middle School students.
Ward, who is retiring after 25 years as a guidance counselor at the middle school, volunteered to be the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle leader at the school five years ago. VanDerSchaaf has volunteered with Ward at previous FCA events, and she recently became a co-leader of the middle school's FCA Huddle.
Dan Pearson, area director of the FCA's ILLOWA said "huddle" is the name for the FCA clubs that are present in schools from middle schools through colleges.
“Anytime FCA Huddles are formed and facilitated, they are always student-initiated and student-led. ... Quite honestly, student-led is the best FCA practice, as God’s word is shared from peer to peer," he said.
“Middle school kids are hungry to learn more about the truth of the Gospel of Jesus,” Pearson said.
The Geneseo Middle School Huddle meets for 45 minutes on Tuesdays, beginning at 7:15 a.m.
Ward said the meetings include a gym activity, an FCA lesson, and reading of Bible verses.
“We always end in prayer with petitions for those that need prayer to heal, succeed or gain God’s support,” she said. “FCA has helped me stay focused for the week on God and putting my trust in His great power over our lives. The kids amaze me because they show such great faith.”
Even though she is retiring from her counselor position at the middle school, Ward said she will continue as the Geneseo High School gymnastics coach and “working with the kids in FCA.”
VanDerSchaaf, a retired nurse, said she wanted to make her years after retirement "count for the Kingdom of God. One of my favorite Scripture verses for this season of my life is 2 Timothy 4:7: ‘I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.' I decided I wanted to finish strong.”
Her involvement in children’s ministries began as a result of caring for a grandchild.
“I felt I wanted to mentor children going forward, yet I wasn’t exactly sure what that would look like,” she said. “I believe the middle school years can be such a pivotal point in young people’s lives, and FCA has always been a ministry I supported, and I believe that it changes young people’s lives. ... Last year I asked Chris Ward if she could use a little help with her FCA Huddle.”
Ward said, "She asked me questions because her granddaughter planned to attend the FCA Huddle, and I invited Janet to co-lead the group. She had her online registration done in one day.”
Ward said she always felt unqualified to lead the group, but added, “God has been supportive of the program by 40 to 50 students showing up on Tuesdays. That tells me that they want to learn about Christ, live a Christ-filled life, and be kind to others in the school. That makes it all worthwhile.”
In commenting on the two Geneseo High alumni working together in a Huddle group, Pearson said he loves “seeing friends that go way back, serving for such a noble cause — the Gospel of Jesus.”