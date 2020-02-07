Geneseo alums come together to lead Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle at middle school

Even though she is retiring from her counselor position at the middle school, Ward said she will continue as the Geneseo High School gymnastics coach and “working with the kids in FCA.”

VanDerSchaaf, a retired nurse, said she wanted to make her years after retirement "count for the Kingdom of God. One of my favorite Scripture verses for this season of my life is 2 Timothy 4:7: ‘I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.' I decided I wanted to finish strong.”

Her involvement in children’s ministries began as a result of caring for a grandchild.

“I felt I wanted to mentor children going forward, yet I wasn’t exactly sure what that would look like,” she said. “I believe the middle school years can be such a pivotal point in young people’s lives, and FCA has always been a ministry I supported, and I believe that it changes young people’s lives. ... Last year I asked Chris Ward if she could use a little help with her FCA Huddle.”

Ward said, "She asked me questions because her granddaughter planned to attend the FCA Huddle, and I invited Janet to co-lead the group. She had her online registration done in one day.”