Geneseo, area communities mourn loss of funeral home owner

“His memory for every service that he ever conducted was legendary. He treated us with kindness, gratitude and was generous with his appreciation ... Joel was loyal to us, generous in his gratitude and care. He trained us, he held us to incredible standards, he taught us and we loved him. Our lives will be forever better because we knew him.”

“The Vandemore Way” was something developed in his childhood that never left him, said Verstraete, who years later was a babysitter for the Vandemore's oldest daughter, Emma.

“Joel was wonderful person as a child, and even more so as an adult. and we are heartbroken over losing him,” she said.

Kale Causemaker and Vandemore grew up together in Atkinson and spent time at the Taber farm.

"There are people who come into your life who are more special than others, in who they are and in what they do, and that was Joel,” Causemaker said. “He was so full of energy and so full of life.”

“Whenever I would think of Joel, I would have to smile,” he said. “I would feel laughter inside and he had a profound sense of humor and I think that was something that a lot of people may not have realized and maybe that was a result of his profession.”