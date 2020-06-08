Geneseo, area communities mourn loss of funeral home owner

GENESEO — Joel Vandemore showed the compassion that his colleagues came to admire long before he became a funeral director.
Kim Verstraete saw that from a young age. Vandemore helped her father (the late Merrill Taber) and brother, Mark, on the farm.
“When Joel would come to the farm, the first thing he would ask my sisters and myself was if we had any empty shoe boxes. At first we didn’t know why he wanted the empty shoe boxes, but then we asked Mark and we learned what Joel did with them. He and Mark would go into the timber and find dead birds or some other dead animal and Joel would put the dead animal in a shoe box, bury the box and say a few nice words about the animal. ... He was a good, good man.”
Verstraete is one of many in Geneseo and surrounding communities mourning Vandemore's death.
Vandemore, owner and operator of Vandemore Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Geneseo and Atkinson, died unexpectedly May 31. He was 52 years old.
Employees at the funeral homes expressed the emptiness they felt at the loss of their leader as they shared “The Vandemore Way,” something for which every employee knew the meaning: “Excellence and precision was expected at every level, in every situation.”
Their thoughts included:
“His memory for every service that he ever conducted was legendary. He treated us with kindness, gratitude and was generous with his appreciation ... Joel was loyal to us, generous in his gratitude and care. He trained us, he held us to incredible standards, he taught us and we loved him. Our lives will be forever better because we knew him.”
“The Vandemore Way” was something developed in his childhood that never left him, said Verstraete, who years later was a babysitter for the Vandemore's oldest daughter, Emma.
“Joel was wonderful person as a child, and even more so as an adult. and we are heartbroken over losing him,” she said.
Kale Causemaker and Vandemore grew up together in Atkinson and spent time at the Taber farm.
"There are people who come into your life who are more special than others, in who they are and in what they do, and that was Joel,” Causemaker said. “He was so full of energy and so full of life.”
“Whenever I would think of Joel, I would have to smile,” he said. “I would feel laughter inside and he had a profound sense of humor and I think that was something that a lot of people may not have realized and maybe that was a result of his profession.”
“He was someone I admired and looked up to," Causemaker said. "Whatever he set out to do, Joel accomplished. He was one of the greatest businessmen in our area, and I think many will agree he was one of the best in his profession. He served the communities very well.”
Brett VanDeWoestyne also grew up with Vandemore, and VanDeWoestyne has been employed at the funeral homes for the past 18 years.
“Joel was the person who could comfort the families who had lost loved ones, and he was the person they wanted in their time of need, and it didn’t matter what time of day or night or what holiday, he was always there for them. That was a credit to his family; they knew people relied on him whether it was Christmas morning or any time of day or night.”
“Everyone who knew Joel knows that he was a great person,” VanDeWoestyne said. “His death has left a large void in the community. People like Joel are very rare, but oh, so valuable to a community.”
The Rev. Melva England and the Rev. Mark Graham, pastors at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo saw that from a different perspective.
“Joel Vandemore had enormous respect for the pastors he partnered with, and we can say the feeling was mutual,” England said.
“We recognized the comfort and spiritual aid that Joel gave to every individual and family that found their way to him. We saw the compassion he showed to those who struggled emotionally and financially.”
"Joel Vandemore did not just have a career, but a ministry of care that we will miss," England said. "Well done good and faithful servant, well done.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.