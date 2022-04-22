Geneseo Art Walk planned for April 30

It isn’t just the Victorian charm that attracts residents and visitors to downtown Geneseo.

The community has also claimed the identity as a “regional art destination,” with its shops and galleries featuring the creative work of artists and artisans.

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce committee is coordinating the 2022 Art Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber, describes the ArtWalk as “a wonderful free, family event that has grown over the years from a small in-store event into a Downtown Festival. Last year there were 32 artists in 29 stores, and this year promises to feature even more creativity.”

“It is a wonderful opportunity to see professional and amateur visual artists and musicians as they demonstrate their special needs,” he said.

Those on the “walk” may hear music wafting outside an open door on State Street, or listen to poetry being read, or see artists painting on the street.

This year’s ArtWalk will also feature interactive art exhibits, food trucks, a recital and a drum line.

Visitors might see a painter, a woodcarver or a sculptor demonstrating their skills inside a downtown business.

Students in the art department at Geneseo High School will participate to raise funds for the GHS Art Club.

The Geneseo Art Walk will happen rain or shine, as most art exhibits will be moved inside of stores in downtown Geneseo in the event of inclement weather.

“The public is invited to enjoy and draw inspiration from the Geneseo ArtWalk,” Sullivan said. “You never know what surprises will await you as you explore Geneseo’s fastest growing community event.”

