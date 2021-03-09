Geneseo Artwalk seeks artists

GENESEO — Area artists are invited to apply to be part of the 2021 Geneseo Artwalk planned for Saturday, April 17.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “Geneseo’s Artwalk was growing into a downtown spring festival. The Geneseo Artwalk 2021 is happening in person while observing public health guidelines.”

Downtown businesses will host art performances in stores in addition to artists set up on State Street. The artists will feature original works and live art demonstrations such as painting, sculpting, woodworking and more. There will be live music and food trucks.

“Shake off your cabin fever and join us in downtown Geneseo on April 17 to help us celebrate our local art community,” Sullivan said.

Interested artists can apply to host a booth at the Artwalk by contacting the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686 or by requesting an online application at geneseo@geneseo.org. Application information also is available at the Chamber website www.geneseo.org/2021-geneseo-artwalk. The event is juried.

Sullivan said awards would be given to “outstanding artists.”

