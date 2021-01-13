Geneseo Backpack Blessings still getting food to needy kids, despite the challenge of a pandemic

Each “backpack” or sack includes enough food for a weekend — two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, two pudding cups, two fruit cups, four granola bars and two juices.

During the school year when classes are in session, the food bags are discreetly placed in the child’s backpack on the last day of school each week by school staff. The program continues in the summer months when the food bags are left at distribution points.

During the summer of 2020, the food was distributed on Fridays at the Geneseo High School tennis courts.

“Distributing the meals worked well at the high school because we were there at the same time the Lunch Box program distributed meals to students and people could pick up the Lunch Box meals and then drive to our set up to get the Backpack sacks,” Carton said.

To ensure student privacy, the Backpack Blessings group works with the school district’s social workers to connect the bags to students in need.

Carton’s daughter, Sheryle Vergane, and Rich and Kathy McClimon implemented the Backpack Blessings program in the Geneseo School District in March, 2011.

Vergane stepped down in 2015, and Carton then stepped up to take her daughter’s place.