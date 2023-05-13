WHAT'S NEW: Administrative coach Sarah Boone gave a presentation on progress to the school board Thursday, focussing on math. As an example, she said there has been a 10 percent increase in achievement in fifth grade math since 2019 (pre-COVID). Thirty-six of 65 grade school students enrolled in Response to Intervention for math were dismissed to go to regular classrooms from October to May and 26 of 73 middle school students in language arts and math Response to Intervention classes were dismissed to regular classrooms. "Strategies are positively affecting student achievement," concluded Boone. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh reported on a 25-member staff and administrator Coalition for Change that's been meeting for about 18 months to create academic systems and culture that outlast the staff turnover, which is 33 percent in the last five years. He said it's about putting the time, effort and energy into getting new people brought up to the level they want them to be.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board voted 6-1 to approve elementary and middle school handbooks as presented last month after board member Karen Urick objected to including the grading scale since she has learned some teachers are piloting a standards-based grading scale. She said it wasn't explained to parents. "I think we're rushing it. It is a lengthy report card," she said. "We didn't know about this and it's definitely opened up a can of worms." Brumbaugh said seven elementary teachers are using the system as a pilot. Board member Kyle Ganson suggested a resolution he wants taken to the school board convention next November asking that the state not mandate integration plans back into school for students who have been suspended. "Principals shouldn't take more administrative time to worry about getting perpetrators back in school without worrying about the victims," he said. "We should not have the state put a broad general plan in place that binds all of us. We need to have more discretion." He added if Geneseo has harsher penalties for students who have assaulted others, "then so be it." Brumbaugh said he would draft a resolution for the board to consider.