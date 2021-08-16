Geneseo business owner creates flag wrap to personalize Aisle of Flags display

GENESEO — Some of the flags in Geneseo’s Aisle of Flags will have a different look on Veterans Day: They will include a photo of a veteran.

The American Flag pole wrap was created by Catherine White, known as Cat, owner of CIC Your Digital Print Center in Geneseo.

“Before Father’s Day, Bob DeBoever (president of the Geneseo Aisle of Flags) and a client came in to see me," White said. "Her husband had just died and she wanted the pole with her husband’s flag to be easier to recognize.”

“I knew I needed to create something that would go-around the pole, be weather proof, stay secure and not fall off, also be easy to put on and not damage the flag pole,” she said. “The design also needs to honor the veteran.”

The wraps are a simple design that includes the name of the veteran on one line and three additional lines for information such as military branch and rank, service dates, birth and death dates.

“I am from a military family so I understand the pride in our hearts of those who have served our country,” White said.