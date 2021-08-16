Geneseo business owner creates flag wrap to personalize Aisle of Flags display

GENESEO — Some of the flags in Geneseo’s Aisle of Flags will have a different look on Veterans Day: They will include a photo of a veteran.
The American Flag pole wrap was created by Catherine White, known as Cat, owner of CIC Your Digital Print Center in Geneseo.
“Before Father’s Day, Bob DeBoever (president of the Geneseo Aisle of Flags) and a client came in to see me," White said. "Her husband had just died and she wanted the pole with her husband’s flag to be easier to recognize.”
“I knew I needed to create something that would go-around the pole, be weather proof, stay secure and not fall off, also be easy to put on and not damage the flag pole,” she said. “The design also needs to honor the veteran.”
The wraps are a simple design that includes the name of the veteran on one line and three additional lines for information such as military branch and rank, service dates, birth and death dates.
“I am from a military family so I understand the pride in our hearts of those who have served our country,” White said.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea," DeBoever said. "When a veteran’s family orders a flag for the Aisle of Flags I tell them pictures are available and if they are interested they contact White."
The wraps let visitors to the Aisle of Flags see the veteran's face, not just read a name.
DeBoever said most of the photos on the flag poles “are from their military days. We always encourage families to put something on the flag poles that makes it easier for them to identify the flag when it is on display in the park.”
Flags in the Aisle of Flags are on display in Geneseo City Park on Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day, weather permitting.
DeBoever said there were 825 flags in the Aisle of Flags display on July 4, 2021, and five more have been added for Veterans Day.
The deadline is Sept. 1, 2021, for a flag to be included in the Veterans Day display. Contact DeBoever at 309-944-6343 for more information.
Pole wraps can be ordered at CIC Your Digital Print Center, 485 U.S. Highway 6 East, Suite or call 309-944-6285 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.