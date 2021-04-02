Geneseo business owner needs a kidney transplant, asks for help

GENESEO — Amanda Baumgardner is asking for prayers — prayers for a successful transplant surgery and prayers for help with her business.
Baumgardner, owner and operator of My Moon Creations, 104 South State St., Geneseo, has been diagnosed with two rare kidney disorders referred to as Thin Basement Membrane Disease and Loin Pain Hematuria Syndrome.
According to Baumgardner, the Pain Hematuria Syndrome affects less than 1 in 10,000 people. Both disorders are characterized by blood in the urine and near-constant pain.
She has been advised by her doctors she must have a transplant or she will enter end stage kidney failure. While her left kidney is the more troublesome and needs more urgent attention, Baumgardner suffers similar problems in her right kidney.
The transplant of choice is an auto-transplant — surgeon removes the kidney, cleans it out, and then re-implants it in a near by, but different part of the body.
The procedure is described as “extensive and complex,” and according to Baumgardner, only four facilities in the United States perform the procedure. The nearest is at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she is on the list, but likely will not have surgery until at least June.
After the surgery, her recovery period is six to nine months. She said she needs help running the store while she recovers.
The patient also will incur significant hotel and travel expenses for her caregiver, who must, according to University of Wisconsin procedures, remain in Madison with Baumgardner until she is ready to go home. She could be there for up to two months.
Her health insurance will not cover all the costs, she said.
An Amanda’s Kidney Fundraiser account has been set up at Vibrant Credit Union in Geneseo to help her with the costs.
First Lutheran Church in Geneseo also has set up a GoFundMe account which is https://gofund.me/7d0a1833.
Baumgardner shared her appreciation for her church family and said they have offered to cover store hours so that her business can remain open…”I am going to need customer support to keep the store open,” she said.
My Moon Creations features a unique variety of handmade items and antiques from home décor, furniture, alpaca items, baby toys and accessories, doll clothes, jewelry and scarves to kitchen items. Items at the shop are made by Baumgardner and by vendors from within a 30-mile radius.
The church also plans to have a meal train established when Baumgardner returns to Geneseo.
Anyone interested in help may contact the church at 309-944-3196; Sheila Puls at jspuls91@gmail.com or call My Moon Creations at 309-489-0123.