Geneseo business owner needs a kidney transplant, asks for help

GENESEO — Amanda Baumgardner is asking for prayers — prayers for a successful transplant surgery and prayers for help with her business.

Baumgardner, owner and operator of My Moon Creations, 104 South State St., Geneseo, has been diagnosed with two rare kidney disorders referred to as Thin Basement Membrane Disease and Loin Pain Hematuria Syndrome.

According to Baumgardner, the Pain Hematuria Syndrome affects less than 1 in 10,000 people. Both disorders are characterized by blood in the urine and near-constant pain.

She has been advised by her doctors she must have a transplant or she will enter end stage kidney failure. While her left kidney is the more troublesome and needs more urgent attention, Baumgardner suffers similar problems in her right kidney.

The transplant of choice is an auto-transplant — surgeon removes the kidney, cleans it out, and then re-implants it in a near by, but different part of the body.

The procedure is described as “extensive and complex,” and according to Baumgardner, only four facilities in the United States perform the procedure. The nearest is at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she is on the list, but likely will not have surgery until at least June.