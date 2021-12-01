 Skip to main content
Geneseo Christmas Walk returns Dec. 11
Geneseo Christmas Walk returns Dec. 11

Geneseo Christmas Walk

Claire Toone, left, and Lily Roodhouse string lights on the Christmas tree at Geneseo City Hall which also houses the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce offices. 

 CLAUDIA LOUCKS

GENESEO — Food and festivities will again highlight the 2021 Geneseo Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 11. This year's theme is "All the Lights."

The annual Walk is sponsored each year by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce. 

“'All of the Lights' is a theme inspired by 2021 being seen as a comeback year for many events, businesses and communities after the COVID-19 related mitigations. COVID-19 turned off the lights on the 2020 event, so in 2021, we are turning on all of the lights," said Zack Sullivan, chamber executive director.

“The Geneseo Christmas Walk is a kaleidoscope of holiday offerings, including live music, shopping, living windows, trolley rides and so much more. This has always been one of my favorite events in Geneseo. People from throughout our region make the annual trip to Geneseo to celebrate Christmas time.”

Sullivan said there is something for everyone at the day-long event.

"The Lighted Parade is a regional attraction, while the new Central Bank Pavilion of Lights will provide the perfect holiday backdrop of illumination — featuring a walk-through Christmas light display. The Geneseo Chamber works to balance the best of our traditional elements with new features and I think the 2021 Geneseo Christmas Walk really hits that mark.”

Visitors can stop at any of several Geneseo churches to share a meal and conversation.

The popular Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. at North State Street with lighted themed floats from businesses, organizations and individuals. After the 5:45 p.m. tree lighting, the parade follows a five-mile route through the city, including to the assisted living facilities.

For a complete schedule visit geneseo.org/christmas-walk-schedule-of-events.

