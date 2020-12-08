Geneseo church to offer carry-out Christmas dinners

The idea surfaced one year after Thanksgiving when Larson began thinking of ways to reach out to the community, she said.

“My husband Jim and I have been involved in the dinner every year and when our children were all at home, we were all involved. We want it to be a time of serving rather than concentrating on receiving and those are lessons we wanted for our children,” she said, adding that the theme of this year’s dinner is “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them,” from scripture Romans 8:28.

She believes the Community Christmas Dinner “is something that is needed in our community and the surrounding area because we are not aware of any other meals offered on Christmas Day. That day can be the loneliest day of the year. We want those people who would otherwise be alone to be a part of our church family on Christmas Day.”

“This has been a hard year for our community,” she said. “We pray that this meal will be enjoyed by our friends and neighbors who need to feel the love and hope that God provides.”