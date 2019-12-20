Geneseo church to served Christmas Day dinner

GENESEO — A Christmas Day dinner started 13 years ago has become a tradition at First Lutheran Church and for the family of Jim and Janet Larson.
The Larsons, with the help of other church members, were instrumental in planning the first Christmas Day dinner with Mike and Sheryle Vergane.
Jennifer Johnson is co-chair of this year’s event.
Members of the congregation will welcome anyone who wants to join them for dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day in the Fellowship Room of the church at 114 E. Main St., Geneseo, Ill. There is no charge for the meal, and an offering will not be taken.
The menu will include turkey, ham, potatoes, vegetables, salads, rolls, beverage and dessert.
“We serve nearly 150 people each year, and we look for at least that many guests this year,” Larson said, adding that anyone who is homebound can have a meal delivered by calling her at 309-507-2997.
The committee is able to deliver meals only in the Geneseo and Atkinson area, but people from anywhere are welcome for dinner at the church, Larson said.
In the first year for the Christmas dinner, there were about 50 people served.
“We now are doing many more home deliveries," Larson said. "With the growth in attendance, we know we are meeting a need in the community.
“Our families are excited about the Christmas Day Dinner. Our hope is that our children always will remember what they did to make Christmas Day brighter for someone else, and our now adult children make this their tradition also.
“This has been a hard year for our farming community,” she said. “We pray that this meal will be enjoyed by our friends and neighbors who need to feel the love and hope that God provides. By sharing our blessings we, too, are blessed.”
The meal will be preceded by a 10 a.m. Christmas Day service in the sanctuary.