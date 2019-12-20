Geneseo church to served Christmas Day dinner

GENESEO — A Christmas Day dinner started 13 years ago has become a tradition at First Lutheran Church and for the family of Jim and Janet Larson.

The Larsons, with the help of other church members, were instrumental in planning the first Christmas Day dinner with Mike and Sheryle Vergane.

Jennifer Johnson is co-chair of this year’s event.

Members of the congregation will welcome anyone who wants to join them for dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day in the Fellowship Room of the church at 114 E. Main St., Geneseo, Ill. There is no charge for the meal, and an offering will not be taken.

The menu will include turkey, ham, potatoes, vegetables, salads, rolls, beverage and dessert.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We serve nearly 150 people each year, and we look for at least that many guests this year,” Larson said, adding that anyone who is homebound can have a meal delivered by calling her at 309-507-2997.

The committee is able to deliver meals only in the Geneseo and Atkinson area, but people from anywhere are welcome for dinner at the church, Larson said.

In the first year for the Christmas dinner, there were about 50 people served.