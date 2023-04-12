WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Sean Johnson gave city staff his thanks for all their efforts in the immediate aftermath of both the March 31 tornado and the April 4 high winds. "Once again, the greatest of compliments to all city staff are owed," he said. "This city is blessed to have such a work force." Extending his thanks to the entire power plant staff, Mayor Johnson said the city was, "definitely blessed that the tornado only traversed town for a couple hundred yards." He noted the Geneseo Municipal Utilities recently received recognition from the American Public Power Association for exceptional electric reliability in 2022, being ranked in the top 25 percent for system average interruption. The average outage lasted for 40 minutes. The mayor said residents sometimes wonder why power isn't turned on sooner since the city has the ability to generate its own power, but he noted they have to patrol lines before restoring generation. The April 4 outage lasted an hour and 45 minutes. "It's really more a matter of education," he said. "We have to ensure areas are safe to be brought up." Eric Rowold, director of electrical operations, said the city was fortunate to have five spare transmission poles on hand when the storm hit and now will have to order more. He noted Geneseo was scheduled to replace 15 poles this year.