WHAT WE KNOW: The March 31 tornado that touched down in the west end of Geneseo damaged Pinks' Paint & Body auto shop, a sanding company and an apartment complex, but there were no injuries.
WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Sean Johnson gave city staff his thanks for all their efforts in the immediate aftermath of both the March 31 tornado and the April 4 high winds. "Once again, the greatest of compliments to all city staff are owed," he said. "This city is blessed to have such a work force." Extending his thanks to the entire power plant staff, Mayor Johnson said the city was, "definitely blessed that the tornado only traversed town for a couple hundred yards." He noted the Geneseo Municipal Utilities recently received recognition from the American Public Power Association for exceptional electric reliability in 2022, being ranked in the top 25 percent for system average interruption. The average outage lasted for 40 minutes. The mayor said residents sometimes wonder why power isn't turned on sooner since the city has the ability to generate its own power, but he noted they have to patrol lines before restoring generation. The April 4 outage lasted an hour and 45 minutes. "It's really more a matter of education," he said. "We have to ensure areas are safe to be brought up." Eric Rowold, director of electrical operations, said the city was fortunate to have five spare transmission poles on hand when the storm hit and now will have to order more. He noted Geneseo was scheduled to replace 15 poles this year.
WHAT'S NEXT: The city will be working on a five-year plan for sewer re-lining and rehabilitation after getting an interactive software program report covering more than 240,000 feet of pipe. The city contracted with Red Zone in 2020 and initially got detailed information on 104,000 linear feet of pipe, but more work was needed after a previous project manager failed to communicate with field crews. "We still have a lot of work to go," said public works director Chad VanDeWoestyne, noting 306 manholes have not been televised yet. VanDeWoestyne said most municipal systems have 25% of their pipes in bad shape and the Red Zone project indicated 29& of Geneseo's pipes need repair. "It's not too bad, but it does mean we have some work to do," he said. The Red Zone project is "huge" for the future, he said, and means the city now has video for every lateral sewer line to every house. "Contractors really like it," he said.