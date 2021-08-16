Geneseo couple recounts fire at their home in a former church

GENESEO — A neighbor pounding on the door at Jason and Nicole Cherry's Geneseo home on July 28 alerted them their home was on fire.

The family was gathered in the kitchen of their home, the former First Baptist Church, at West Pearl and South Center streets, Geneseo, when they heard the banging on the side door.

Jeff DeCap, the neighbor, didn’t stop until someone came to the door, Jason said.

“The church steeple was in flames and smoke was pouring out of the roof and we had no idea there was a fire happening,” Jason said.

He quickly got his wife, two daughters and two dogs to safety.

”After they were outside, I tried to go back up, to see if I could save anything, but the steps were already filled with smoke, already up in flames, and I ran back out," Jason said.

Jason was treated for smoke inhalation for about three hours at Hammond-Henry Hospital.

The front of the building was primarily empty, Jason said. The damaged portion is the original church sanctuary with 15-foot ceilings, which they planned to demolish at a later date because of substantial foundation issues. The family used the space as a “fun area,” and had a trampoline set up in it.