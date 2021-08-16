Geneseo couple recounts fire at their home in a former church

GENESEO — A neighbor pounding on the door at Jason and Nicole Cherry's Geneseo home on July 28 alerted them their home was on fire.
The family was gathered in the kitchen of their home, the former First Baptist Church, at West Pearl and South Center streets, Geneseo, when they heard the banging on the side door.
Jeff DeCap, the neighbor, didn’t stop until someone came to the door, Jason said.
“The church steeple was in flames and smoke was pouring out of the roof and we had no idea there was a fire happening,” Jason said.
He quickly got his wife, two daughters and two dogs to safety.
”After they were outside, I tried to go back up, to see if I could save anything, but the steps were already filled with smoke, already up in flames, and I ran back out," Jason said.
Jason was treated for smoke inhalation for about three hours at Hammond-Henry Hospital.
The front of the building was primarily empty, Jason said. The damaged portion is the original church sanctuary with 15-foot ceilings, which they planned to demolish at a later date because of substantial foundation issues. The family used the space as a “fun area,” and had a trampoline set up in it.
The church was built in 1864. The back addition, where they live, was built in the early 2000s, he said.
Fire destroyed the front part of the building, and it was demolished Monday, Aug. 9.
“We now have a great yard in the middle of town," Nicole said.
The couple do not have plans to rebuild what was destroyed.
”It will no longer look like a church, but like a family home,” she said.
Much of the detail from the former church had already been removed, including the stained glass windows, which went to an architectural salvage company in Peoria.
The couple kept some of the windows to use as décor.
“We like repurposing things, not dumping them in a landfill,” Nicole Cherry said. “We like to know they are going to be used again.”
For now, they are living with relatives while the home is cleaned.
They said the community has been very generous, sending cards and offering help — even people they didn't know.
They consider themselves lucky for having escaped the fire, and they have insurance to cover the losses.
“I have told people who have offered to help us to take a fireman out to dinner or drop off cookies at the police and fire departments instead,” Nicole said.
Jason is a 2002 graduate of Geneseo High School and is part of the brand management team at Deere & Co. Nicole is a secretary at Geneseo High School.
They bought the former church in 2016.
“We met in art school and we like non-traditional spaces, so purchasing the church was not too different for us,” she said.