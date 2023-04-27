WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo applied for a $300,000 grant through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) for a pedestrian bridge connecting South State Street to Illinois Route 82.

WHAT'S NEW: The ITEP grant was denied for 2023, and the aldermen discussed how to proceed at Tuesday night's committee of the whole meeting. They concluded it would be best to wait for the results of a May 8 meeting between the state and City Administrator Brandon Maeglin to see whether it might be worthwhile to apply for the grant again for 2024.

Aldermen discussed the possibility of going back to the Geneseo Foundation to ask for a larger donation toward the project, knowing the foundation approved $125,000, based on the city receiving the ITEP grant. The city originally asked the foundation for up to $250,000. The architect's estimate for the total cost of the project was $400,000; however IMEG engineer Loren Rains told the group Tuesday that the state could require enlarging the intersection with H.K. Robinson Drive, which would mean the cost could go to $500,000 or $600,000.

"That's information we should have had prior to making these decisions," Mayor Sean Johnson said. Rains said his firm had only recently found out about the added cost. It was noted the city might be better off going with a completely local project and not involve state funding.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 7-0 recommending amendments to the city code for refuse and junk. They spent the greater part of the discussion talking about when trash should be put out and picked up.

The changes call for trash to be put out by 6 p.m. the day before garbage pick-up April through October and by 4 p.m. November through March, removing the receptacle from the street by 11:59 p.m. the day of pick-up. Mayor Johnson said a reasonable standard applied to "everything we do in this community." He said "when you try to define things too much it becomes equally complicated." He also said if it became too problematic for residents, the council could always revisit it.