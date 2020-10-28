Geneseo florist delivers joy to assisted living residents

“I know some people find these masks to make things less personal, so I tend to go out of my way to wish others well while wearing one,” Holbrook said. “We don’t need to lose our humanity while trying to protect each other, that’s counter intuitive. So, I wished the two (people) reading newspapers on the couch on my way out a ‘great weekend and take care’ and got back in the van, sanitized and took off.”

That began a chain reaction that has brought smiles to all residents in local assisted living facilities…”Some of these people living in the assisted living situations may not have had a visitors for quite some time,” he said. “I can barely handle a Sunday alone, so I can’t imagine how difficult that must be.”

Last Christmas at Designs on the Boulevard, the staff created centerpieces for people who were not going to see relatives or other loved ones. “Guess what?” he said. ‘That’s practically everyone right now because of the pandemic. So, I thought let’s bump that up — right here, right now, scatter that kindness and share some sunshine and flowers with these people.”

