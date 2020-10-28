Geneseo florist delivers joy to assisted living residents

GENESEO - It was a social media post that sparked an idea of how to spread some kindness for Diana Holbrook and her son, Cory Holbrook, owners of Designs on the Boulevard in downtown Geneseo. The mom and son team and their staff have delivered fresh flowers to every resident in the assisted living facilities in the Geneseo area. That's 287 for residents and five larger arrangements, one for each group of employees at each of the five facilities.
Cory Holbrook launched their efforts on social media: “Things are absolutely bonkers right now; I don’t need to tell you that. I don’t need to give you more news on what else is going on either, but what I can do is give us some good news and some ways we can help. I recently read the quote ‘Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today, I am wise, so I am changing myself’.”
That message struck a chord with Holbrook and he said, “Last week I got to see someone in an assisted facility situation receive flowers. I haven’t seen that in months.”
He did the whole routine — hands washed, mask on, filled out form and had temperature taken. ”The joy and excitement that washed over the person receiving the flowers really touched me,” he said. ‘I was choking up. You could see it in my eyes, I know it. Because everything got that real blurry way things get when you’re about to shed a tear.”
“I know some people find these masks to make things less personal, so I tend to go out of my way to wish others well while wearing one,” Holbrook said. “We don’t need to lose our humanity while trying to protect each other, that’s counter intuitive. So, I wished the two (people) reading newspapers on the couch on my way out a ‘great weekend and take care’ and got back in the van, sanitized and took off.”
That began a chain reaction that has brought smiles to all residents in local assisted living facilities…”Some of these people living in the assisted living situations may not have had a visitors for quite some time,” he said. “I can barely handle a Sunday alone, so I can’t imagine how difficult that must be.”
Last Christmas at Designs on the Boulevard, the staff created centerpieces for people who were not going to see relatives or other loved ones. “Guess what?” he said. ‘That’s practically everyone right now because of the pandemic. So, I thought let’s bump that up — right here, right now, scatter that kindness and share some sunshine and flowers with these people.”
His post continued: “Times are strange, and I miss the preceding times, but this is how we can help right now. I know we can do this and if you want to sponsor one of these arrangements to help us get these flowers to as many people as possible, we’d love to welcome you to the team.”
He included the shop’s number, 309-945-1212 and added, “We will be contacting the same locations we did at Christmas to see how many residents they have and if we can get an arrangement to every individual there, I think we can make waves that spark some kindness even outside of our small town and community. We can do this!”
Designs on the Boulevard staff asked that sponsors to donate $20, the cost to make each arrangement, and lined up enough sponsors to send 287 bouquets.
”We kept everyone updated on what percentage we were at in our efforts to reach every resident, and we accomplished that goal.”
Businesses, churches and people from all over sponsored the effort, Holbrook said. “We gave all sponsors the option to have them choose their message on the cards, as they are the people who made this possible. Many chose to have something positive and uplifting written, but wanted to remain anonymous.”
“On Monday, Oct. 19, someone walked in our shop and asked, ‘how many more residents need a sponsor?’ I told them the number and they said, “I’d like to sponsor the rest, please’.”
Holbrook said people have inquired if the shop will be doing something for people who will be alone for the holidays.
"Now people have reached out and are already sponsoring holiday centerpieces,” he said. “Who knows, maybe every resident will get one of those too!”
Holbrook said, “2020 has been a tough year for many, and for the longest time we didn’t know how to help. We wanted to, but didn’t how, and with the help of all who sponsored floral pieces, we say ‘thank you’ for helping make this possible.”
