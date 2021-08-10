Geneseo holds summer camp for kids

WHAT'S NEW: Andrew Sigwalt, superintendent of recreation, told aldermen Tuesday that the program was very well received. He said the fire department and the electrical department had gotten involved in demonstrations to the youth and it turned out to be a "great community program." City administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp read two homemade thank-you cards from children. One showed a picture of a lift truck with a lineman on a pole and read "thank you for being brave and full of courage." The other read "I really would be bored and scared without these services. All you need to do is keep saving the world."