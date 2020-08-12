Geneseo imposes $5 fee on residents' late utility bills

WHAT WE KNOW: City staff at Geneseo mail out between 400 and 600 late notice letters every month although ultimately only about 40 people are late paying their bills. At the July 28 committee of the whole meeting, it was said people were using the late-notice letters as reminders to pay their bills.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday approved the addition of a $5 fee for all late notices, hoping to cut back on the costs of paper, ink, postage and staff time in preparing the bills.

In other business, the council watched a video on the renovation project at the Florence Love Wildflower Garden at Richmond Hill Park and presented a framed certificate to former area resident Marilyn DeMay for her continued work at the garden even now that she lives in the Iowa City, Iowa, area. Her son first took the garden on as an Eagle Scout project nine years ago. Mayor Sean Johnson called her "one of the quiet heroes of Geneseo" and "an excellent reminder of what makes Geneseo great."

The council also learned the improvement project at Richmond Hill Park will be essentially complete by the end of August, although Valley Construction won't turn over the work — consisting of a tennis/basketball court, five pickleball courts, one dedicated basketball court, a bags area and a playground — to the city until Oct. 1.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council also finalized plans to sell the 30 acres at the industrial park. The sale was necessary because the cost of running utilities to the property would have put the price at $50,000 to $60,000 per acre, which priced it out of the market. Geneseo bought the land in May of 2019 for $12,500 per acre. The land will be sold at auction with a reserve price to cover the cost of the city's initial purchase, engineering and legal fees. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp said the date of the auction was unknown, but it would be advertised 15 to 30 days in advance.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

