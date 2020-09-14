Geneseo man creates miniature farmstead display

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GENESEO — Vern Holevoet loves the farm, and even though he and his wife Marcia no longer live on a farm, they have created an original farmstead display in the basement of their Geneseo home.

It has been a labor of love for Holevoet, who began the project close to 65 years ago while still living on one of three farms where he and his wife resided until moving to their home in Geneseo in 1992. He continues to add to the scene that incorporates seven buildings, two silos, John Deere and Farmall farm equipment, animals, landscaping and two augers.

“I don’t miss living on the farm, but I love the farm,” he said, and added that he continues to visit the farm in Osco Township where he and Marcia once lived.

“Our son and daughter-in-law (Mark and Lori Holevoet) live on the Osco Township farm now, and I love going out there and tinkering in the farm shop,” he said and explained that farm is now a Centennial Farm.

All items and buildings in the miniature rural estate have been completed on a scale of a half-inch equaling 1 foot of actual size, and the display represents all three of the farms the Holevoet couple lived on in Henry County — the first being in Cornwall Township — and the miniature replica includes a corn crib that Holevoet built in 1956 using a homemade saw.