Geneseo man injured in crash

The Illinois State Patrol is investigating a crash Friday afternoon that left one person with serious injuries.
The two-vehicle crash between a 1999 Honda Accord and 2006 Peterbilt tractor trailer occurred at 3:15 p.m. on County Road 1 near N2980th Avenue in Henry County, according to a news release from the Illinois State Patrol.
Preliminary investigative details indicate the Accord, driven by an 18-year-old Geneseo man, was traveling southbound on Henry County Road 1 near N2980th Avenue when it crossed the center line and collided with the semi, which was traveling northbound on Henry County Road 1.
The driver of Accord sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a regional hospital.
The driver of the semi, Dalton Casteel, 29, of Cambridge, Ill., refused medical attention.
Henry County Road 1 was closed for several hours.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.
Quad-City Times