Geneseo man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder

CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man entered a negotiated plea to Class 1 felony conspiracy to commit murder Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Justin R. Sexton, 25, was incriminated in a plot to do away with his family members last October so that he and a woman from Alabama whom he met online could have the house to themselves. Separate acts with a 10-pound dumbell and sleeping pills in coffee creamer were alleged. According to Geneseo's Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin, the victims' injuries were minor.

According to the plea agreement, two Class X felony counts of attempted murder and one other Class 1 felony count of conspiracy to commit murder were dismissed.

Sexton will serve 48 months probation and pay a $500 fine. He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 227 days served. He was ordered to have no contact with Shannon Jones, 38, the Alabama woman. Her next pretrial hearing is June 11.

Judge Gregory Chickris accepted the plea agreement.

