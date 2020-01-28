Geneseo may change ordinance on shoveling

WHAT WE KNOW: Private shoveling of snow into the streets can sometimes cause issues for municipal plows.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday voted 6-2 to recommend the city council remove wording from a city ordinance about plowing snow that would make it unlawful to plow snow into the street or right-of-way at any time, not just after the roadway has been plowed. City administrator Jo Hollenkamp said there were 316 addresses in the city this last snowfall that plowed snow into the street, making things complicated for snow removal and water drainage. If approved in February, the new ordinance would call for fines of from $25 to $750 at the police officers' discretion. "If it's a business that's piled something 10 feet tall, it might be $500," said Hollenkamp.
WHAT'S NEXT: Janet Larson, a retired Geneseo special education teacher, spoke on Quality Lives Inc., her three-year-old endeavor for people with developmental disabilities. The organization works on customized employment, creative housing and support options and has served 25 families. Larson said there are 80 to 90 developmentally disabled people of all ages in the city. The organization focuses on young adults. Twelve to 15 young adults participate in a gathering once a month through the organization. "Once they leave high school, there's really nothing around here for them to do," said Larson. One participant, Tyson Bedford, 23, said he has been in the fight for the civil rights of people with developmental disabilities since high school and is grateful to serve on Quality Lives' board of directors. The organization's e-mail address is community@qualitylivesinc.org.
The council also discussed the possibility of maintaining a three-month cash reserve in the general fund rather than the current two-months worth of expenses. There was no written resolution for the two-month reserve fund, so the aldermen voted to write it into policy. They talked about a goal of a three-month reserve beyond fiscal year 2021.
-- LISA HAMMER