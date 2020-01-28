Geneseo may change ordinance on shoveling

WHAT WE KNOW: Private shoveling of snow into the streets can sometimes cause issues for municipal plows.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday voted 6-2 to recommend the city council remove wording from a city ordinance about plowing snow that would make it unlawful to plow snow into the street or right-of-way at any time, not just after the roadway has been plowed. City administrator Jo Hollenkamp said there were 316 addresses in the city this last snowfall that plowed snow into the street, making things complicated for snow removal and water drainage. If approved in February, the new ordinance would call for fines of from $25 to $750 at the police officers' discretion. "If it's a business that's piled something 10 feet tall, it might be $500," said Hollenkamp.

