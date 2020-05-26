Geneseo moves forward on smaller six-month budget

WHAT'S NEW: The coronavirus pandemic has caused an estimated 40 percent loss in sales tax, state income and local use taxes that will impact the revenue side of the budget. Aldermen on Tuesday voted 8-0 to recommend the regular council approve a six-month budget with no raises which would result in a $65,000 surplus. With the raises, the city was looking at a deficit of $915,000 by the end of fiscal year 2021. There was some talk that there should be no overtime. Mayor Sean Johnson noted there are emergency situations that must be responded to. "I'm comfortable it is zero tolerance on overtime unless it is an emergency," he said. City administrator Jo Hollenkamp said the six-month budget would end with $1.1 million in reserves, and the 2021 budget is projected to end with $218,000 in reserves which she noted doesn't meet the $815,000 requirement for three-months worth of expenses. "We're in serious, serious trouble unless sales tax comes back, but we can't count on it coming back," she said. "We have to be mindful of the projects we take on and only do the things we have to do." She noted the electric union and the police union have been put on notice that they need to bargain again with the city mid-contract because they have 3 1/2 percent raises "that we cannot afford."