WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo failed to receive a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) for a new pedestrian bridge and welcome sign at the corner of South State Street and Oakwood Avenue.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed the idea of splitting the project in half, directing staff to get bids to do the welcome sign, landing path, flagpoles and historic boulder near the South State/Oakwood Avenue intersection. That portion of the work would be funded with a $25,000 grant from the Miller Foundation as well as hotel/motel tax money.

They also went forward with the idea of getting engineering costs related to relocating a new pedestrian bridge 50 yards to the south, where Geneseo Creek is narrower. City administrator Brandon Maeglin met with a state official Monday and learned the city might improve its odds of winning an ITEP grant for the project next year by getting preliminary engineering work done. Moving the bridge to the south could eliminate the issue of widening the turn radius of the road onto H.K. Robinson Drive. The state official said Geneseo's higher income level and property assessments pull down the community score for the grant, but he also said he would resubmit it.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also approved an amended motion to change when residents may put trash receptacles to the street and take them in. According to the change approved Tuesday, garbage may be taken out at 8 a.m. the day before pick-up and taken in by midnight the day following pickup. Alderman Brett Barnhart made the amended motion. "I think it's good to have limits, because sometimes you see things out for three or four days afterward," he said.

The city also swore in new alderman Kent Swanson, 4th Ward, as well as incumbents Paula Simosky, 1st Ward; Robert James, 2nd Ward, and Martin Rothschild, 3rd Ward.