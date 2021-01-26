Geneseo okays brew pub lease

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday approved a lease agreement with Geneseo Brewing for a semi-permanent structure following a closed session to discuss tentative lease terms. Terms were not disclosed pending the business' acceptance of them. During a discussion of the plans in open session, Alderman Bob James asked about similar opportunities for the other downtown restaurants, including the possibility of closing off part of State Street. Alderman Brett Barnhart asked about a cafe and Chinese restaurant on the west side of the same block, however the parking lot behind the west side is not city-owned. Mayor Sean Johnson talked about bar and grill businesses further north on State Street and said people could try to work together. He said Geneseo needs to be competitive with other towns such as LeClaire, Iowa. "This is to get the ball rolling," he said.