Geneseo parents discuss remote-learning hardships

At the end, board president Barry Snodgrass thanked them for their remarks and said he appreciated their input.

"I don't want to apologize because I think it's just the dang situation we're in," he noted.

WHAT'S NEXT: Teachers from the various grade levels gave a presentation to the board about their progress in remote-learning lessons. Elementary teacher Dee Humphries admitted the situation is hard for working parents.

"You really need to give it all your attention, and that's tough for people who work," she said. "They really need someone who's right there." She also said at first there were a lot of questions from parents, but it's been getting better.

Middle-school math teacher Erin Gillespie said she relied on videos she'd created of lessons she would have taught if they were meeting in person. Students submit a picture of their math work so the teacher can give feedback on it.

High school English teacher Alyson Anton described "breakout rooms" where she can drop in on students having discussions or collaborating on a quiz; she said the only drawback was the breakout rooms took a lot of bandwidth.