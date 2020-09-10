Geneseo parents discuss remote-learning hardships

WHAT WE KNOW: The district moved to a hybrid schedule composed chiefly of remote learning eight days into the new school year.
WHAT'S NEW: Three parents spoke to the school board about their concerns over remote learning, describing difficulty, stress, limited or unchallenging instruction, and long hours helping their children with lessons.
Derek Betcher, father of five, said remote learning was much worse for younger students than older ones. Kim Gehling described technical difficulties with different logins and working eight hours a day without being able to finish the work.
"Frankly, I've never been so overwhelmed," she said.
Jenna Drouin said she'd just moved back to town after 16 years away when the pandemic hit, and she had thought with remote learning that they would start at 8 a.m. and be done by noon.
"We were so wrong," she said. "None of the remote learning is universal, and it's taking eight hours a day needed at our children's side." She said her children were not learning, not socializing and not making memories. "It's not sustainable on any level."
She asked the district to return to at least part-time in-person schooling. Three emails from other parents were read to the board with similar comments.
At the end, board president Barry Snodgrass thanked them for their remarks and said he appreciated their input.
"I don't want to apologize because I think it's just the dang situation we're in," he noted.
WHAT'S NEXT: Teachers from the various grade levels gave a presentation to the board about their progress in remote-learning lessons. Elementary teacher Dee Humphries admitted the situation is hard for working parents.
"You really need to give it all your attention, and that's tough for people who work," she said. "They really need someone who's right there." She also said at first there were a lot of questions from parents, but it's been getting better.
Middle-school math teacher Erin Gillespie said she relied on videos she'd created of lessons she would have taught if they were meeting in person. Students submit a picture of their math work so the teacher can give feedback on it.
High school English teacher Alyson Anton described "breakout rooms" where she can drop in on students having discussions or collaborating on a quiz; she said the only drawback was the breakout rooms took a lot of bandwidth.
"You can see the amount of work that our staff is trying to do on a daily basis," Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said. "It's a lot of work, a lot of preparation."
He said leadership teams comprised of administrators and leaders will evaluate the current model and make changes to safely increase the amount of in-person opportunities. The leadership teams will update the COVID committee composed of co-facilitators, the superintendent and two board members, and that committee will make a recommendation to the school board, which will decide at its Oct. 8 meeting the learning model for the second quarter that starts Oct. 13.
