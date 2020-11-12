Geneseo Park District raising money for new athletic field

GENESEO — It’s a project that can benefit the entire community. The Geneseo Park District is partnering with Geneseo Youth Football in raising funds for the construction of a new building at the Park District Athletic Field.

According to Andy Thurman, executive director of the Geneseo Park District, the new structure will replace a building near the football field. The former building has been demolished, with the new building expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Cost of the project is estimated at $357,000 with the work to be done by Valley Construction, Rock Island, and the community is encouraged to help with the cost of the project.

”This is a fantastic community collaboration project, and we are excited for the updated space,” Thurman said. “It will be an asset to the entire community.”

All donations will be directed to the Geneseo Park District Foundation, and donations of $500 or more are eligible for recognition on the Geneseo Park District Foundation Donor Wall located in the main hallway of the Community Center. Contributions can be mailed to the Community Center, 541 E. North St., Geneseo, IL 61254 or can be made online at www.geneseoparkdistrict.org/foundation.