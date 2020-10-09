Geneseo plans a 'Boo-tiful Saturday'

GENESEO — Community activities can be a challenge with the guidelines in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but David Smith and the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce have found a way to make many events happen.
“Boo-tiful Saturday” has been an annual Halloween event in Geneseo for many years, but due to the current guidelines in place from the pandemic, events in 2020 have had to find a “new normal.”
This year the Geneseo Chamber is offering a novel, creative and fun Halloween opportunity for children and their families. They can make a scarecrow to be exhibited in Geneseo City Park during “Boo-tiful Saturday,” which falls this year on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.
David Smith, owner of Smith Studio and Gallery, listed several ideas for making the scarecrows and said, “This creative Halloween adventure could be done by an individual who has a creative personality. But this sculptural undertaking can also be done by a group or business. A Girl Scout or Boy Scout group, church or school group could participate together. A neighborhood group or group of best friends could make a special themed scarecrow. A football or sports team could work together to show their special Halloween team spirit.”
Free wooden scarecrow starter frames and information sheets are available at Smith Studio, 124 South State St., Geneseo.
The completed scarecrows are to be taken to City Park between 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, where all the finished scarecrows will displayed on “Scarecrow Row.”
Smith said every scarecrow will receive a special ribbon.
“Public is invited to view the scary, exciting and weird creations,” Smith said.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31, candy and Halloween treats from Geneseo businesses will be distributed in a safe and socially-distanced manner at the Park Shelter.
In previous years, candy has been given out at Geneseo business locations, but because of the restrictions from COVID-19, that will not happen this year.
“Families are encouraged to come to the park dressed in their Halloween costumes," Smith said. "This will be a great photo opportunity.”
The scarecrows will be on display throughout the afternoon on Oct. 31 and are to be removed from the park at 4 p.m. by the scarecrow’s owner and taken home.
The Scarecrow Row exhibit will happen – rain or shine. For more information, contact the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686 or Smith Studio and Gallery at 309-945-5428.
