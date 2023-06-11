WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo school district's new Career and Technical Education Center is on schedule to open this August.

WHAT'S NEW: Former Principal Travis Mackey updated the school board about equipment and new courses for the C.T.E. Mackey said 68 students had signed up for the woods and metals course that is roughly double the usual number, noting the building trades class is building a house this year. The C.T.E. has three full-time teachers and two apprenticeship programs approved by the Department of Labor.

"We can add multiple apprenticeship programs in the future," he said. Five students will receive a certificate for free sponsorships in apprentice programs. Geneseo has an initial career pathway and will also set up multiple career pathways this next year. The district has already invited Annawan, Galva, Cambridge and Riverdale to participate in the C.T.E., and five Riverdale students are going to attend Geneseo ag and building trades classes.

Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said Mackey had exceeded his expectations in his role with the C.T.E.

"Usually it takes time to build that up, but he and his team have done a great job," Brumbaugh said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board heard a presentation from Carley Rusk, head coach for the high school girls wrestling club on making the club an official sport. The board also heard from students Gwen Burbridge, who voiced the original idea for the club, and Gia Ritter, who was the school's first girls wrestling state qualifier this year. The club paid the $150 fee to participate in the state tournament. Forty girls have indicated their interest in the sport for the coming school year.

Rusk said the biggest obstacles the team faced were transportation and uniforms, which would be overcome if it were an official sport. Brumbaugh said the total cost for a girls wrestling team would be nominal compared to the district's current athletic budget. The proposal will have a second reading and vote for final approval at the Aug. 10 meeting.

In other business, business official Tim Gronski reported on a safety audit being done by the Geneseo Police Department with the goal of preventing an active intruder. He said every classroom would be evaluated and the district would then take that unique information and organize it for student safety. Board president Barry Snodgrass said every classroom would be given a box for safety equipment for teachers to become familiar with. Brumbaugh said Police Chief Casey Disterhoft had been very proactive in equipping the school with mobile shields that could take direct fire and sledgehammers that could break down any door to get in to eliminate a threat.