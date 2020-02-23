Geneseo School District's director of technology loves learning, facing challenges

GENESEO — James Roodhouse loves learning. As director of technology for the Geneseo School District, he is continually learning in addition to exploring new ideas and concepts, often focusing on what he refers to as “good challenges.”
Typical days don’t often happen in his position, he said, but he starts each one by checking the status of systems to make certain everything is working, from the door lock system to internet access, along with phone systems, camera systems, student management systems, financial systems, cafeteria terminals, district websites and a few others.
“If it’s all systems go, I then typically read network reports and complete daily security procedures,” he said.
After checking in at his home base at Geneseo High School, Roodhouse begins responding to requests for tech support, which can come from any of the six buildings in the school district — three elementary schools, one middle school, the high school, and the district unit office.
“Depending on the time of year, there also may be requests for tech support relative to athletics,” Roodhouse said. “In the district, we do all hardware support in-house, and the vast majority of software support as well.
"With over 190 laptops for staff and over 2,400 iPad and Chromebooks, 120 iMacs, 180 projectors, 180 wireless access points, 45 network switches, 16 servers, as well as various other technological devices, there is usually something that needs fixed, serviced, repaired, or some form of support. I am blessed to have a great support team who can assist with tech support and various other projects.”
Learning and exploring
The director of technology said he finds the most fulfilling part of his job is being able to work with, learn about, play with and support a variety of technological devices and software.
“I love learning, exploring new ideas and concepts as well as good challenges,” he said. “I really enjoy the people I work with and the environment in which I get to work.”
Roodhouse said he appreciates the opportunity and challenge of working on a variety of different computer platforms. “Information technology and education technology continue to change at a pretty rapid pace, so there is always fascinating new equipment and technological products hitting the market. I enjoy that I am able to support, manage and maintain a wide variety of devices in a way that I hope contributes to a better learning environment for students.”
From 300 to 2,816 devices
Even though he enjoys keeping up with the ever-changing world of technology, Roodhouse admitted the rapid change and growth of dependency on technology in general can be frustrating.
”When I began the job in 2007, we typically had around 180 to 300 devices on our network at any given time,” he said. “We would often download around 50 to 90 gigabytes of data on a busy school day. In 2020, for example as I respond to this writer’s questions, we have 2,816 devices currently active and this number can reach over 3,500 on a busy day. We typically now download 700 to 1,200 gigabytes per school day.”
Roodhouse earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo., and a master's of arts and taching from Western Illinois University, Macomb.
In addition to maintaining an Illinois teaching license, he also has several information technology certifications, and he continues to pursue additional certifications.
“The IT field is ever-changing, and there is never a shortage of new information to learn,” he said.
Experience and knowledge of various network infrastructures is very important in his position with the Geneseo School District, as is experience and working knowledge of a large number of internet devices, he said.
Boss says he's invaluable
The expertise and knowledge of Roodhouse has not gone unnoticed by district administrators, including Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh, who said, “James is an invaluable asset to the district.”
“He is in charge of updating and maintaining our fleet of over 3,000 devices across the district,” Brumbaugh said. “In an era where we are dependent on technology, his contribution is to make sure we have the infrastructure in place to handle so many devices at one time and troubleshoot if our systems become offline.
"He also repairs most of our breakages in-house, deploys new generations of devices himself, and files the necessary ... paperwork to maximize federal funding and compliance.”
The superintendent said, “James is the smartest person I know when it comes to technology, and yet he can explain the necessary details to staff, students, parents (including myself) in a way that we can understand and apply.”
Roodhouse presented an update to the Geneseo Board of Education at a recent meeting, sharing the success the district has had over the last 12 months in relation to technology, Brumbaugh said, adding, “We are thankful for his hard work and dedication to the district.”
Roodhouse grew up in Macomb, but before moving to Geneseo in 2007, he and his family lived in Hawaii.
“Our second daughter, Rachael, was born in Hawaii the year before we moved here,” he said. “My wife and I wanted to relocate back to the mainland to be closer to family.
"Prior to moving to Geneseo, I was the network and systems sdministrator for Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. My job at Kealakehe High School was similar to my current position, so the opportunity to work for the Geneseo School District was a goof fit. We feel blessed to be able to raise our three girls in Geneseo.”
Roodhouse and his wife, Abbey, have been married for 18 years.
“We love the community that we are raising our girls in and feel very fortunate that they are able to be a part of such a fantastic school district,” he said.