Geneseo School District's director of technology loves learning, facing challenges

The superintendent said, “James is the smartest person I know when it comes to technology, and yet he can explain the necessary details to staff, students, parents (including myself) in a way that we can understand and apply.”

Roodhouse presented an update to the Geneseo Board of Education at a recent meeting, sharing the success the district has had over the last 12 months in relation to technology, Brumbaugh said, adding, “We are thankful for his hard work and dedication to the district.”

Roodhouse grew up in Macomb, but before moving to Geneseo in 2007, he and his family lived in Hawaii.

“Our second daughter, Rachael, was born in Hawaii the year before we moved here,” he said. “My wife and I wanted to relocate back to the mainland to be closer to family.

"Prior to moving to Geneseo, I was the network and systems sdministrator for Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. My job at Kealakehe High School was similar to my current position, so the opportunity to work for the Geneseo School District was a goof fit. We feel blessed to be able to raise our three girls in Geneseo.”

Roodhouse and his wife, Abbey, have been married for 18 years.

“We love the community that we are raising our girls in and feel very fortunate that they are able to be a part of such a fantastic school district,” he said.

