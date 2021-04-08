Geneseo schools project return to five-day week

"This is a statement of intent, not a promise," he said. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh agreed that things might go downhill and preclude the full schedule but said the vote "gives us direction as a district what to work towards." He said things would be reviewed. "We always address the situation as it nears."

Brumbaugh pointed out that as of last Nov. 10, 250 students were out because of quarantining for COVID and 20 staff were out, compared with now when 46 students and no staff are quarantining. A total of 73.2% of staff have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 42.3% of students 16 and older have had at least one dose. The board also approved hiring a third-party vendor next fall to handle state-mandated remote learning responsibilities for students who obtain a medical waiver because of either their own high risk or that of someone in their household. The cost of the third-party firm will be paid through the American Rescue Plan's "Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund approved March 11. Brumbaugh said he couldn't tell the board what percentage of students would be remote next year. Also approved was voluntary COVID rapid antigen testing for when someone might be symptomatic.