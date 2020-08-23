Geneseo schools will be virtual for entire first quarter

GENESEO - After switching to remote learning less than a week into the school year, Geneseo schools has two more positive COVID tests and will go to remote learning for the entire first quarter.
According to Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh, all schools will be in session and in-person on Monday.
Tuesday through Thursday will be Remote Learning Planning Days to allow staff time to plan and prepare to make the transition to remote learning for all students, starting on Friday.
"We will remain in remote learning until the end of the first quarter, October 9, at which time we will reevaluate the situation," wrote Brumbaugh via e-mail.
"During this transition to Remote Learning, we are reminding everyone that we are not in Phases 1, 2, or 3, therefore our buildings are not shut down, nor are in-person opportunities for our students such as special education services, drivers education, athletics, vocational opportunities, and other small-groups, if deemed safe, like science labs or RTI sessions," he added. "Our teams will be working during Remote Learning Planning Days to determine which opportunities we can still have safely on-site during the first quarter."
The superintendent said the need for contact tracing was a determining factor to make the transition. An additional burden placed on schools by the Illinois Department of Public Health, contact tracing would be required for students and staff who test positive, those who are probable and even those who have a single symptom.
"The new process could be seen as a minor inconvenience to some, but ultimately it removes countless students and staff from our buildings, potentially for 14 days at a time, and takes valuable time and resources away from us, our local hospital, and the county health department," Brumbaugh said.
"This is not the outcome any of us wanted, but with the recent rise in Henry County metrics, the number of students we currently have in quarantine or with pending tests, our second positive student at GHS, and our second positive employee, I am afraid this hand would have played out similarly sooner than later," he stated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.