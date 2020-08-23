Geneseo schools will be virtual for entire first quarter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GENESEO - After switching to remote learning less than a week into the school year, Geneseo schools has two more positive COVID tests and will go to remote learning for the entire first quarter.

According to Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh, all schools will be in session and in-person on Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday will be Remote Learning Planning Days to allow staff time to plan and prepare to make the transition to remote learning for all students, starting on Friday.

"We will remain in remote learning until the end of the first quarter, October 9, at which time we will reevaluate the situation," wrote Brumbaugh via e-mail.

"During this transition to Remote Learning, we are reminding everyone that we are not in Phases 1, 2, or 3, therefore our buildings are not shut down, nor are in-person opportunities for our students such as special education services, drivers education, athletics, vocational opportunities, and other small-groups, if deemed safe, like science labs or RTI sessions," he added. "Our teams will be working during Remote Learning Planning Days to determine which opportunities we can still have safely on-site during the first quarter."