Geneseo Scout helps animal shelter while earning Summit Award

GENESEO — Emily Smit loves animals, so she chose to organize a benefit for the Henry County Humane Society–Geneseo Shelter as part of the work necessary for her to earn the Summit Award in Scouting.

The Summit Project, the highest rank in Venture Scouts, is comprised of four ranks. Smit explained the sequence as Venturing Award, Discovery Award, Pathfinder Award and the Summit Award.

“The Summit Award is the equivalent of the Eagle in Boy Scouts,” she said.

She conducted a fundraiser to collect items for the Henry County Humane Society–Geneseo Shelter. She was quite pleased with the community's response.

‘I got the idea for the project from the Scouting for Food that is done in Geneseo and is a food drive conducted for the local food pantry,” she said. “I used the same concept and modified it to work with the animal shelter.”

Smit said she knew the shelter was in need because the current COVID-19 pandemic had prohibited it from conducting its normal fundraisers.

After contacting the shelter to find out what items were most in need, she made tags with details of what the shelter needed and instructions on when to leave the items on the front porches of homes in Geneseo.