Geneseo students knit together. 'Kids benefit from making crafts,' teacher says

She said she thinks the craft is beneficial for students. “There are many ways kids benefit from making crafts," she said. "It helps with fine motor coordination and critical thinking. It also helps them learn that if they make a mistake, it’s OK. They can figure out how to fix it.”

The friendship bracelets take some time to complete, so the craft also teaches persistence, Buennig said.

“Whether we are making friendship bracelets, finger-knitting, macrame, crocheting, or learning to needlepoint, we have to concentrate and be calm," she said. "Even when we have 30 students in the room, it is really relaxing. The crafts we make can be done practically anywhere. It is great to do while traveling in the car, while watching TV, or while sitting outside.”

Many of the students give the friendship bracelets they make to friends or brothers and sisters.

“The kids love creating their projects, and they show other club members their choice of colors and how their project is turning out,” Buennig said. “They love to show off their finished product. It is great to hear them encourage each other and see them help each other out if there is a problem.”

“I have really been impressed with how helpful the kids have been," she said. "Some of the club members have been doing this since they were in my class a couple of years ago, so they are always willing to show a new member how to make a bracelet or whatever craft we are making.”

