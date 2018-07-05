GENESEO, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy from Geneseo, Illinois, drowned on the Fourth of July at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Eric A. Dietrich, of Geneseo, jumped from a 2017 Cobalt Runabout boat on Salt Hollow Cove at the Lake of the Ozarks about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the boy, who is believed to have had a medical condition, did not resurface. At 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dietrich was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead by Medical Examiner Crystal Lloyd.
The Osage Beach Fire & Mid-County Fire recovered the teen's body at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo.