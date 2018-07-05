A 13-year-old boy from Geneseo drowned on the Fourth of July at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Eric A. Dietrich, of Geneseo, jumped from a 2017 Cobalt Runabout boat on Salt Hollow Cove at the Lake of the Ozarks about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the boy is believed to have had a medical condition and did not resurface. At 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dietrich was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead by Medical Examiner Crystal Lloyd.
The Osage Beach Fire & Mid-County Fire recovered the teen's body at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo is handling arrangements.