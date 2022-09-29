 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo to host State Street Market on Saturday

Geneseo

Geneseo will host State Street Market Geneseo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as more than 60 vendors and mobile boutiques will set up along historic State Street.

For shoppers the event will include a variety of vintage, handmade and handpicked good from through the Midwest.

There also will be live music with local favorite Angela Meyers performing at the State Street Market from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Andy Sydow will take the hayrack stage from 1:30-5 p.m.

Food trucks will be set up for market guests, and picnic tables and blankets will be spread out for outdoor dining.

For more information follow State Street Market Geneseo on Facebook and Instagram.

