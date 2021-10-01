Geneseo to look beyond one-year budget plan

WHAT WE KNOW: This is the second year for fiscal planning to be held in sync with the calendar year.

WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo aldermen had their first review Tuesday of the 2022 fiscal year budget which builds reserves in various departments. Funds supported by the general fund -- streets & alleys, parks, cemetery and police -- will now see funds transferred from the general fund so that those departments have their own funds. Of the total amount of funds transferred in that way, 74 percent went to the police department or $1.8 million. The police department has a total budget of $2.5 million, and in three years the budget is anticipated to grow to about $3 million. Streets will see $377,000 transferred from the general fund, parks will see $187,000 and cemetery will have $93,000 transferred. City administrator Jo Hollenkamp said the city may need to re-evaluate water rates after the 2022 audit. She noted the department began the year with $1.3 million and is finishing with $916,000. After a long discussion Hollenkamp said city staff needs a month or two to work on strategic financial planning to see "this is how it's trending, this is what we see happening" since staff wants the council's guidance on what to do in the long term.