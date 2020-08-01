Geneseo woman, 95, makes 102 pillowcase dresses for Christmas boxes

The women meet at 9 a.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the church. They bring the quilts they have made and spend time together tying the layers of fabric.

The quilts are made in three parts — a sheet makes up the inside layer. The inside of the quilt is a clean, new or used blanket or mattress pad, used as a filler and adds to the warmth and the outside is the cover or the “ugly part,” made by sewing together pieces of scrap material. The 72-inch square quilts can easily be made into a sleeping bag.

“I hope other women will join our group, because we could use more help,” Lodge said.

She delivered 15 quilts to Humility of Mary in Davenport in June.

The group also remembers shut-ins twice each year with visits and “goodie cups” filled with candy and cookies. ”We took the ‘goodies’ in November and in April, but now with the COVID -19, we don’t know when we will taking any of the treats,” Lodge said.

Music has been an important part of her life too, and Lodge was a choir member at her church until she turned 90, when she chose to drop out “because it just became too difficult.”

Her late husband, Glenn Lodge, was a well-known area musician, and Lodge said the entire family enjoyed music.

“Singing is something we could do together,” she said. “We weren’t rich and that didn’t cost money.”