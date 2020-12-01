Geneseo's annual Christmas Walk will feature a car parade

GENESEO — Geneseo's annual Christmas Walk is on this year, but will be adapted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Christmas at the Movies” is the theme of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce event, held Saturday, Dec. 12.
Festivities start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, with the Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony on TV50, Geneseo's cable access channel, featuring holiday music performed by Geneseo residents and a countdown to light the tree with Santa Claus.
The City Wide Lighted parade will be patterned after the Geneseo High School Graduation Parade held in May, said Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber. A 6-mile loop has been established going past many Geneseo churches and senior care facilities. Staging begins at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Grace United Methodist Church, 318 North Center St., the parade starts at 5 p.m.
“We are encouraging people to use church parking lots along the route to watch the parade from their cars just like being at a drive-in movie," Sullivan said.
The parade will feature 30 floats. Lighted floats are available to reserve on a first-come, first-served basis by calling the Chamber office at 309-944-2686 or by email at geneseo@geneseo.org.
People can also create their own floats. Sullivan said, “You can use a trailer and decorate something fun and creative or you can put some lights on your own vehicle and join the fun.”
Walkers or live animals are not allowed with the floats. Anyone planning to create a float is asked to register with the Chamber by calling or by email.
“For decades, Geneseo’s faith community has supported the Christmas Walk with free cocoa, hot cider, cookies, s’mores, meals, musical performances and so much more," Sullivan said. "Unfortunately, we cannot host our friends from the Geneseo faith community in downtown Geneseo this year. Also, area seniors in assisted care facilities have had a very difficult 2020 due to COVID-19, so we’re bringing a piece of Christmas Walk to them this year.”
“We are not blocking off downtown to pedestrian traffic,” he said. “Barricades will result in thousands gathering downtown and that is not safe in the current COVID environment. Spectators are invited to watch the parade along the parade route, from their vehicles. We are asking spectators not to gather in clusters as in previous years. We have a 6-mile parade route so there is plenty of room for spectators to spread out. No crowds of 10 or more people are permitted per Restore Illinois guidelines."
“We really need cooperation to get it right," Sullivan said. "It’s about spreading Christmas cheer in Geneseo and to help brighten spirits during a difficult year.”
The parade also will be broadcast live on TV50 at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday from Geneseo High School and live-streamed online and via Roku.
Thousands of luminaries will line the sidewalks of Geneseo, a nod to the days when the event was the Victorian Walk.
The luminaries will be on display from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Geneseo City Park and along the State Street boulevards. Rain date is Dec. 19 for the luminaries.
The living windows will become lighted Christmas windows.
“In the current COVID environment, hosting live people in our traditional living windows is difficult,” Sullivan said. “We are encouraging businesses to host a spectacular Christmas display as part of ‘Lighted Christmas Windows’ this year. The animatronics, static and /or lighted displays can be set up the entire week of Christmas Walk for shoppers and revelers to enjoy either in person or at a glance as they drive by.”
This year's Christmas ornament was created by Paul Terpening, in keeping with the theme of “Christmas at the Movies.” The limited edition ornament costs $10 and is available at RutabagA Studio & Gallery, 108 North State St; Geneseo Art League, 125 North State St.; and Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State.
The 2020 Virtual Jingle Run 5K is sponsored by Werner Restoration Services & Good Samaritan Society Services @ Home. Runners can participate from Sunday, Dec. 6, through Saturday, Dec. 12. The first 100 runners to register at https://www.webscorer.com/registr?raceid=226414 will receive a T-shirt, and medals will be awarded to men’s and women’s top division finishers. Participants can run at their own pace and their own schedule and are encouraged to dress up in their favorite garb.
