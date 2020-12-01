Geneseo's annual Christmas Walk will feature a car parade

Walkers or live animals are not allowed with the floats. Anyone planning to create a float is asked to register with the Chamber by calling or by email.

“For decades, Geneseo’s faith community has supported the Christmas Walk with free cocoa, hot cider, cookies, s’mores, meals, musical performances and so much more," Sullivan said. "Unfortunately, we cannot host our friends from the Geneseo faith community in downtown Geneseo this year. Also, area seniors in assisted care facilities have had a very difficult 2020 due to COVID-19, so we’re bringing a piece of Christmas Walk to them this year.”

“We are not blocking off downtown to pedestrian traffic,” he said. “Barricades will result in thousands gathering downtown and that is not safe in the current COVID environment. Spectators are invited to watch the parade along the parade route, from their vehicles. We are asking spectators not to gather in clusters as in previous years. We have a 6-mile parade route so there is plenty of room for spectators to spread out. No crowds of 10 or more people are permitted per Restore Illinois guidelines."

“We really need cooperation to get it right," Sullivan said. "It’s about spreading Christmas cheer in Geneseo and to help brighten spirits during a difficult year.”