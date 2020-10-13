Geneseo's State Street Market called a success

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo's State Street Market 2020 was bound to be different than past years with the coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT'S NEW: Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Zach Sullivan told the Geneseo City Council Tuesday that it was estimated between 3,500 and 4,000 people attended State Street Market over the six-hour time frame on Oct. 3. Organizers took Restore Illinois health guidelines to heart and even went above and beyond, for example sanitizing restrooms hourly instead of every two hours. "Face mask compliance was 90 percent," said Sullivan. "People reported they felt safe. Employees felt safe, store owners felt safe. It was a major economic boost to Geneseo. Some stores were reporting their best day of 2020." He said the day "paves the way" for future events in the city, including the Christmas Walk on Dec. 12. He also said they've stayed in touch with the county health department to find out whether any subsequent cases of COVID could be tied to the Oct. 3 event. "So far that answer is no," he said. Mayor Sean Johnson said it was "fantastic" to see put into action health safety concepts that a local leadership organization had envisioned. "It was exactly what we set out to do as a group," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Alderman Bob Wachtel congratulated public works director Chad VanDeWoestyne on a job well done at Richmond Hill Park. Wachtel noted his family just visited the park Sunday and found 30 people enjoying the pickleball, tennis, playground and pavilion. He said he was glad that various old trees had been preserved in the area. He said four years ago, improvements were to be limited to $200,000, but grants enabled the expansion to over $1 million. "Fifty-five years ago, that thing was just a farm up there," he pointed out.
Aldermen also accepted a quit claim deed from Iowa Interstate Railroad for a sliver of property at First and Spring streets where it's planned to put in a railroad depot in the future. It was explained that back in the late 1960s, when the railroad conveyed the property to a third party, that sliver was left out. The railroad recently agreed to deed it over to the city at no cost.
