Geneseo's Trains, Planes & Automobiles event to note anniversary of Sept. 11

GENESEO — The Trains, Planes & Automobiles event in Geneseo is back after a year off, and will include a remembrance noting the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.
The event features period aircraft, antique cars, tours of the canal and more. It's Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9, 10, and 11, sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce.
Geneseo Chamber Executive Director Zack Sullivan said the origin of the event was in 2005 when the Chamber worked with Quad-City officials to have a special steam engine stop in Geneseo.
”At that time, local car collectors were invited to park their cars in the downtown area to add more excitement to the day and the annual celebration was born from there," he said.
Here's are some highlights.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Geneseo Airport pilots host the annual National Stearman Fly-In, with World War II Stearman Bi-Planes landing and taking off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gen-Air Park, on U.S. Route 6.
Friday, Sept. 10
Cruise the Canal tours of the historic Hennepin Canal will be Friday, Sept. 10. The guided tours last approximately 90 minutes, departing at 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. from Lock 24, north of Geneseo, and continue west. Parking is available where the tours begin. Cost is $20 per person which includes a provided golf cart to be driven by the guests. Cart drivers must have a valid driver’s license. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the Chamber office, 309-944-2686.
“The tours started at Trains, Planes & Automobiles a few years ago and after not offering them for one year, by popular demand we brought them back," said Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber. "They are a great asset to the weekend activities, and give people an opportunity to see and hear all the Hennepin has to offer along with facts about the history of the canal.”
“The pandemic increased local interest in the Hennepin in Canal in 2020 and the Chamber works to remind people that we have a state park right here in our back yard,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said a portion of the proceeds from Cruise the Canal tours go toward preservation, upkeep and maintenance of the canal.
Saturday, Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The Geneseo Firefighters Association will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Bob Reade Football Field at Geneseo High School.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and participants can climb the stairs (bleachers) or walk the track anytime between 8:15 and 11 a.m.
The Memorial Stair Climb is open to the public, free to participate or to come as a spectator. For more information, visit geneseo911stairclimb@gmail.com or call 815-310-5593.
Maple City Cruisers car show
The Maple City Cruisers car show will feature approximately 350 antique vehicles.
“This is one of the largest annual car shows in the State of Illinois," Sullivan said.
9/11 Salute to Heroes
At noon, the 9/11 Salute To Heroes begins with VFW Color Guard flanked by uniformed fire fighters, police officers and other first responders who will walk through downtown Geneseo.