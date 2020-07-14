Genesis and Trinity officials: Intensive care beds are 'essentially full'

“If we see another cluster outbreak in nursing homes, in our plants — our food processing plants, it could overwhelm the health system pretty quickly,” Erickson said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said that COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide were at 1,416 as of Monday night. Of these, 333 were in ICU and 126 on ventilators.

To prevent the hospitals from being swamped with COVID-19 patients, Erickson and Cropper asked Quad-Citians to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to help slow the coronavirus’ spread.

Coronavirus patients sent to intensive care are generally there for weeks, much longer than people with other conditions who may only stay days, Cropper said. This means the ICUs could be filled up if the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The concern was not as much equipment like ventilators or PPE, but the staffing required to provide that long-term care more critical COVID-19 patients could require, they said.

To meet ICU needs, those caretakers would be drawn from other areas of the hospitals, Cropper said.